'Reliance To Invest ₹20000 crore in West Bengal': Mukesh Ambani | File Photo

Kolkata: Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional ₹20,000 crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years.

Addressing at Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, Ambani said that Bengal has the potential to become trillion dollar economy. Reliance will leave no stones unturned to accelerate the development of Bengal. The new investments will be in areas like digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy. Reliance group have already invest almost ₹45000 crore in Bengal in fast few years. To uplift the artisans and weavers of Bengal their handicrafts are kept in all retail channels of Reliance. We will also rebuilt Kalighat temple as it is very close to my heart. Bengal will become the magnet to attract all top people," said Ambani.

Questing Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ambani called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'agni kanya'.

Second Wipro campus to be set up in Kolkata

Wipro MD Rishad Premji also announced second campus of Wipro in Kolkata soon. Dr. Devi Shetty to built 1000 bed hospital in the state. Welcoming all the commitments, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 17 countries have chosen to become the partner countries of BGBS.

"In Bengal we all stay together. We don't have any divide and rule policy. Bengal is the land of culture, education and women empowerment. It is an overwhelming participation. Bengal's economy is in the top position in the country. Projects worth 121 billion dollar has taken off and the rest will also start soon. More than 35 countries have joined BGBS," said Mamata.

Sourav Ganguly announced as brand ambassador

Announcing former Indian team skipper Sourav. Ganguly as the new brand ambassador, the Chief Minister asked the delegates to consider Bengal as their home. "Some people see purposely spreading narrative that there is violence in the State," further added Mamata.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh however asked the Chief Minister to produce white papers of the investment brought through last business summits.