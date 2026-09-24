Nirvik Singh Named Monks’ EMEA CEO, S4Capital Board Exit To Follow

Nirvik Singh will become Monks’ CEO for EMEA Marketing Services on 1 October. |

Mumbai: Monks has appointed Nirvik Singh as CEO , EMEA Marketing Services, bringing the advertising executive onto its Executive Leadership Team from 1 October 2026. He will initially concentrate on the company’s business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Leadership change

Singh joined the board of Monks’ parent company, S4Capital, as an independent non-executive director in May 2025. He will step down from that board following his move into an executive role.

The appointment gives Singh responsibility for expanding Monks’ unitary model across the EMEA region. He brings more than 35 years of global operational experience working across major enterprise brands.

Regional team

In the new position, Singh will work closely with Alex Oberberg, Monks’ EMEA chief revenue officer, and the managing directors of its businesses in countries. He will report to Bruno Lambertini, CEO, Marketing Services at Monks.

The company has not provided details about changes to its country leadership teams or set out financial targets for the regional business under Singh. His appointment takes effect at the beginning of October.

Global experience

Before this move, Singh was global chief operating officer and president international at Grey Group. In that role, he oversaw operations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, covering markets with client needs and operating conditions.

His career has also included work involving Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, Volvo, BAT and Haleon. That breadth of experience spans consumer goods, beverages, automotive and healthcare brands, alongside his leadership roles in the advertising industry.

For Monks, the appointment adds an executive with experience in managing international operations as it seeks to grow its marketing services business in EMEA. His focus will be on applying the company’s unitary model across the region while coordinating with its revenue and country leadership.

The shift also marks a change in Singh’s relationship with S4Capital: from an independent board member to a senior executive responsible for business operations at Monks.