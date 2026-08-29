Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Global Investors To ‘Manufacture In India’ For The World

Nirmala Sitharaman |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged global investors to establish manufacturing facilities as well as technology and innovation centres in India, positioning the country as a base for developing products and capabilities for international markets.

Speaking at a business roundtable in Chicago, Sitharaman highlighted India’s economic expansion, reform agenda, skilled workforce and improving infrastructure as key attractions for long-term investment.

The meeting, organised by India’s Consulate General in Chicago with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, focused on the theme “Manufacture in India — for India and for the world.”

Greater Role in Global Supply Chains

Sitharaman said India’s investment potential extends across sectors, supported by its large domestic market, engineering capabilities, manufacturing scale and technology ecosystem.

She encouraged international companies to collaborate with Indian businesses to co-develop and co-produce goods for global markets.

The minister said India’s digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, ONDC and India Stack, has created technology platforms operating at population scale. She identified AI, analytics, engineering, product development, semiconductors and electronics as areas where India could develop higher-value capabilities.

She also pointed to the expansion of Global Capability Centres, which are increasingly taking on innovation-focused roles rather than traditional support functions.

Infrastructure Opportunities

Sitharaman said India’s manufacturing opportunity is moving beyond basic assembly towards component production, engineering and advanced technologies.

Policy initiatives such as production-linked incentives are supporting this transition as global companies reassess supply chains.

The minister also highlighted GIFT City as an emerging international financial hub. With 1,250 registered entities as of June 2026, she said it offers opportunities in banking, fund management, reinsurance, aircraft and ship leasing and sustainable finance.

Infrastructure development is another major investment avenue, with freight corridors, railway modernisation, electrification and high-speed rail creating demand for technology, materials and specialised equipment.

Sitharaman also invited global investors to explore the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund as a platform for participating in India's infrastructure growth.