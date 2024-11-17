Nirmala Sitharaman To The Rescue: FM Reacts To A 'Heartfelt Request' By X User

Photo Credit: PTI

The age of the internet and especially the world of social media has brought the corridors of power, influence and popularity together, presenting themselves just a click away from commoners, who make them what they are.

Relief For Middle Class

In an exhibition of the world of power and the common realm ditching the gorge between them, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman recently took to X to address a concern raised by an X user.

The X user used the platform to amplify their concern. In the post, the user, lauding the government and FM said, "@nsitharaman We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration."

The further went on to say and tap on an issue that has been plaguing the general discourse around the economy and taxation in the country for the past few months, especially FM's own full budget in July.

The user enquired of the FM, "I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request."

Nirmala Sitharaman's Reply

This post or reply was made under a post by FM herself.

Astoundingly enough, FM Sitharaman got back to the user in about half an hour. In a post, quoting the reply, she said, "Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern."

Further underscoring the government and invoking Prime Minister Modi, she further remarked, "PM @narendramodi‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable."

Netizens Reactions

Reacting to the post from the FM, some X users commented in the reply section.

One user said, "sorry madam. the biggest challenge we all face is that Mr. Modiji and his cabinet ministers do not listen. Including you the impression given is we know everything and we don't need to listen.

Another user remarked, "You have led the Finance Ministry of India to unprecedented success in recent decades, effectively navigating the country through some of the most challenging crises the world has witnessed while simultaneously achieving remarkable growth and effectively controlling inflation."

One of them added, "The question is, when are you going to look into those concerns? People are fleeing out of country due to stupid policies and taxation (+_35% for BS Infrastructure & facilities) for nothing!"