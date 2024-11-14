Eicher Motor Shares Rockets Up More Than 8% On NSE After Royal Enfield Maker Announces Record Breaking Revenue In Q2 FY25

The eicher motors share shot up more than 8 per cent on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) after the company declared record-breaking revenue of Rs 4,263 crore in the Q2 FY25.

Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors stocks jumped up about 8 per cent to touch the day high level of Rs 4,973.00 per share on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), after hitting the opening bell at Rs 4,725.45 per share on the Indian exchanges.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,943.00 per share on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), with 7.72 per cent upsurge amounting to Rs 354.30 per share on the stock markets.

Eicher Motors Q2 FY25

PAT (profit after tax) and revenue Q2 FY25

Eicher Motors reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,100.3 crore for the most recent quarter, up 8.3 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,016.3 crore in Q2 FY24.

Additionally, revenue increased 3.6 per cent year over year, to Rs 4,263.1 crore from Rs 4,114.5 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Q2 FY25 Operating EBITDA

Operating-level EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) increased marginally from Rs 1,087.2 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 1,087.7 crore. Nonetheless, the company's margin decreased 90 basis points (bps) to 25.5 per cent from 26.4 per cent the year before.

Sales numbers Q2 FY25

2.25 lakh motorcycles were sold by Royal Enfield during the quarter, compared to 2.29 lakh motorcycles sold during the same period in FY24.

In the second quarter of FY25, VECV's operating revenue was Rs 5,538 crore, which was 8 per cent more than the Rs 5,126 crore earned the year before.

Royal Enfield in Bangladesh

Eicher made great strides in broadening its global presence. It set up a manufacturing and assembly facility in Bangladesh and introduced the Royal Enfield brand there with a new flagship store in Dhaka.