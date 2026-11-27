Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the first dedicated pre-Budget consultation with youth and Generation Z (Gen Z) representatives, seeking recommendations on technological advancement, employment opportunities and workforce development ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

The interaction marked the 13th and final stakeholder meeting in the Finance Ministry's annual pre-Budget consultation exercise.

The two-hour session brought together students and young professionals representing prominent educational institutions, research organisations and social sector groups from different parts of India, including the Northeast.

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Women accounted for approximately 50% of the participation, while around 22 attendees were given an opportunity to present their recommendations.

Gen Z Pushes For Greater AI Investment, Research And Innovation

Strengthening India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities emerged as a major priority during the discussions. Participants advocated increased investment in AI infrastructure, emerging technology ecosystems, research and innovation to enhance India's technological preparedness.

Recommendations also included improving sports infrastructure and establishing a stronger domestic manufacturing ecosystem for sporting equipment and related products.

Participants highlighted the gap between academic curricula and evolving industry requirements, calling for education and training programmes that improve employment readiness.

Suggestions were also made to enhance the effectiveness and attractiveness of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme.

Job Creation And Skill Development Take Priority Ahead Of Union Budget

Young representatives emphasised strengthening training infrastructure and modernising skilling programmes to prepare workers for technology-driven changes in the employment landscape.

According to Moneycontrol, a participant welcomed the government's initiative to involve young people in the Budget-making process and highlighted the interactive nature of the discussions.

The dedicated youth consultation marks an expansion of the Finance Ministry's traditional stakeholder engagement, which includes economists, businesses, farmers, financial institutions and trade unions.

The consultation exercise began on Nov 16 with a meeting with economists. Subsequent discussions involved representatives from agriculture, rural development, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, capital markets, banking and financial services.

The ministry also consulted stakeholders from information technology, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, labour, healthcare, social development, research, higher education, schooling and skill development sectors.

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