Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Six-Day US Visit To Attend G20 Finance Meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in the United States for a six-day visit aimed at promoting India as an investment destination and strengthening economic and financial cooperation with global partners.

Sitharaman reached Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday after completing a three-day visit to Canada, where she participated in the first India-Canada Economic and Financial Dialogue.

Her nine-day Canada-US tour is scheduled to conclude on September 2, PTI reported.

To Meet US Investors

During her Chicago visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to participate in a roundtable with prominent investors and hold discussions with chief executives, company presidents and senior representatives from the private sector.

The discussions will centre on India’s investment opportunities, economic outlook and potential areas for deeper business and investment partnerships between India and the US.

She will also visit the University of Chicago’s Polsky Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The engagement will cover entrepreneurship, innovation, technology commercialisation and potential links between the US institution and India’s growing startup and innovation ecosystem.

India to Lead G20 Finance Track Delegation

The finance minister will then travel to Asheville, North Carolina, to lead India’s delegation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on August 31 and September 1.

The meeting, being held under the US presidency, will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors and senior economic officials from G20 countries to discuss global economic growth, financial stability and international economic cooperation.

India’s participation is expected to provide an opportunity to put forward its views on major global economic challenges and strengthen coordination with other G20 members.

Sitharaman will subsequently travel to New York, where she is scheduled to hold an investor roundtable with senior executives from major companies. She will also conduct one-on-one meetings with financial-sector CEOs to discuss India’s economic and financial landscape, investment opportunities and ways to deepen financial and institutional ties between India and the US.