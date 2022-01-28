NIRA wins NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award 2021 in fintech category

NIRA, a fintech offering small ticket loans to India’s mass market, announced it has been recognised as one of the winners at the Nasscom Emerge 50 Awards 2021. Nasscom Emerge 50 recognises India’s finest software products that have the potential to be leaders of tomorrow. NIRA was selected among the winners from a pool of 700+ applicants that were evaluated by an eminent jury of 85+ members including product leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Over last 12 years, Nasscom Emerge 50 has been recognizing companies who have shown grit and resilience in the face of adversity and embraced innovation in its truest sense. It has evolved to a platform that represents India’s finest products that are solving real global problems.

NIRA, a company co-founded by ex-Goldman Sachs colleagues Rohit Sen and Nupur Gupta, offers access to credit to low-middle income Indians at their time of need. It offers loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh for up to 1 year, via its app-based credit line.

“We are honoured to be recognized by NASSCOM at the Emerge 50 Awards 2021” said Rohit Sen, CEO and Co-Founder, NIRA. “Low-income Indians are often unable to get loans from banks and are forced to use expensive informal lenders at their time of need,. NIRA offers them credit in a fast and seamless way, at a much lower cost than their available sources of funds today.”

Nupur Gupta, co-founder, NIRA, “For many low-income Indians who find it difficult to save money, any unplanned expenses can significantly disrupt their finances and their lives. Availability of fast and affordable digital personal loans such as ours solves a real problems faced by many Indians and helps them successfully overcome difficult financial situations. “

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:48 PM IST