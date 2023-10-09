Nippon Life India Asset Management Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option |

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited) on Monday announced that its Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of equity shares under two Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The approvals are as follows:

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 ("NAM INDIA ESOP 2017"): The Allotment Committee approved the allocation of 60,805 equity shares with a face value of Rs.10 each under this plan.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 ("NAM INDIA ESOP 2019"): In addition, 22,686 equity shares with a face value of Rs.10 each were approved for allotment under this ESOP.

This move, effective from October 9, 2023, contributes to an increase in the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, raising it to 62,48,77,180 Equity Shares, each with a face value of Rs.10.

The 83,491 Equity Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited shares

The shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 336, up by 0.43 percent.