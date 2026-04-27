Nippon Life India AMC Q4 Profit At ₹382 Crore, FY26 PAT Rises To ₹1,498 Crore, Board Announces ₹21.50 Dividend

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 382.6 crore, slightly lower sequentially but up year-on-year, while total income stood at Rs 666 crore. |

Mumbai: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 382.6 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 391.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 295.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a sequential moderation but strong year-on-year growth, as per the financial statement on page 12. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 666 crore, lower than Rupees 727.8 crore in the previous quarter but higher than Rupees 552 crore a year ago.

For the full year FY26, the company posted a net profit of Rupees 1,497.8 crore, up from Rupees 1,252.2 crore in FY25, marking a growth of around 20 percent. Total income rose to Rupees 2,742.1 crore from Rupees 2,348.3 crore in the previous year, indicating sustained expansion in core asset management operations. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,934.3 crore compared to Rupees 1,654.7 crore in FY25.

Sequentially, the company saw a decline in total income during Q4 due to lower other income, which turned negative at Rupees (27.4) crore compared to Rupees 68.8 crore in Q3. However, operating performance remained stable, with revenue from operations rising to Rupees 693.3 crore from Rupees 659 crore in the preceding quarter. Expenses remained largely flat at Rupees 208.7 crore, indicating controlled cost structures.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 111.3 crore in Q4, slightly lower than Rupees 115.5 crore in Q3, while other expenses rose marginally to Rupees 82.6 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 11.2 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rupees 6.00, compared to Rupees 6.15 in Q3 and Rupees 4.66 in the year-ago period.

On the corporate front, the board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 12.50 per equity share for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rupees 9 already paid, taking the total payout for the year to Rupees 21.50 per share. The company also approved the introduction of a new Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS 2026), subject to shareholder approvals, covering over 91.7 lakh options.

Further, the company announced leadership changes, including the appointment of Saugata Chatterjee as Deputy CEO effective May 1, 2026, and Mohit Shetty as Chief Human Resources Officer from June 1, 2026. It also noted the resignation of a nominee director and the appointment of a new non-executive director. The company highlighted that it continues to operate primarily in asset management services, with no separate reportable segments, and remains focused on growth through distribution expansion and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on company filings and does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.