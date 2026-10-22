Nippon Life India AMC Q2 Profit Falls 6 Per Cent To ₹324.4 Crore After ₹96.76 Crore SEBI-Related Charge

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a 6% decline in quarterly profit despite higher operating revenue and assets under management | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Nippon Life India Asset Management on Thursday reported a 6 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 324.4 crore for the September quarter of FY27, primarily driven by a one-time exceptional item of Rs 96.76 crore pertaining to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) settlement proceedings.

The company earned a profit after tax of Rs 344.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 796 crore in the July-September period of FY27 from Rs 658.1 crore a year ago, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Sebi Settlement Proceedings Affect Profit

The decline in profit could be driven by an exceptional item of Rs 96.76 crore pertaining to Sebi settlement proceedings, it said.

During FY25, the company received a show-cause notice dated August 30, 2024, from Sebi alleging non-compliance with certain provisions of securities laws regarding investments made by certain schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund in Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds issued by Yes Bank. The company and certain officials named in the show-cause notice filed settlement applications.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Sebi communicated its in-principle acceptance of the settlement terms. Pursuant to that, Nippon Life India remitted Rs 7.68 crore towards settlement amounts for the company and the said officials, and Rs 89.08 crore towards management fees earned on the said investments, along with applicable interest.

Board Approves Interim Dividend

Meanwhile, the company's board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per share.

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Assets Under Management Rise 14%

The company's assets under management rose 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8.68 lakh crore as of September 2026. This includes Nippon India Mutual Fund's quarterly AUM growing 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.87 lakh crore.

Shares of the company closed 3.14 per cent lower at Rs 970 apiece on the BSE.

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