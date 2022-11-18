Nine judicial, technical members join NCLT after taking oath

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nine judicial and technical members of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) took the oath of office during a ceremony conducted at the insolvency tribunal's offices in the city.

With the induction of these members, the strength has increased to 36 from the existing 27 as against sanctioned strength of 63.

The NCLT adjudicates matters related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and companies law is grappling with a shortage of judges.

NCLT President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar administered oath to newly inducted four judicial and five technical members.

The newly-appointed Judicial Members are Kuldip Kumar Kareer, Bidisha Banerjee, Praveen Gupta and Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj.

While, the Technical Members are - Atul Chaturvedi, Anu Jagmohan Singh, Ashish Verma, Charan Singh and Prabhat Kumar.

Earlier this month, the government appointed a total of 15 judicial and technical members at NCLT.

These members have been appointed for a period of five years from the date of taking charge or till they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The NCLT has a total of 28 benches, with a sanctioned strength of 63 members. This includes 31 each from the judicial and administrative sides along with its president, who heads the principal bench in New Delhi.

