e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata bench has extended the time of completion of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) till 5th January, 2023 with respect to the ongoing CIRP of the company

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the time till January 5 next year for completion of insolvency resolution process for Srei Infrastructure Finance.

Total three participants have shown interest in the buyout process.

"National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata bench has extended the time of completion of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) till 5th January, 2023 with respect to the ongoing CIRP of the company," Srei said in a BSE filing.

In October 2021, the RBI took the management of the Kolkata-based non-banking housing finance company due to its deteriorating financial conditions and governance issues.}

Read Also
US inflation: Little sign of relief expected in October
article-image

Following this, the company came under CIRP. The RBI and Srei are the litigant parties in the matter.

As per an NCLT order dated October 31, 2022, the Srei administrator had sought more time till January 2023 for completion of CIRP.

The committee of creditors (CoC) through its counsel had informed NCLT that Expressions Of Interest (EoIs) have been received from three "serious" participants.

Besides, the CoC said it will make all endeavour to complete the resolution process within the time sought through the interim application.

"Having regard to the totality of circumstances particularly keeping in mind that three additional EoIs...we enlarge the time of completion of CIRP up till 5th of January, 2023," the order said.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also
RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Flipkart burns over USD 3.7 billion cash in about a year till Sep 2022

Flipkart burns over USD 3.7 billion cash in about a year till Sep 2022

NIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

NIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding

RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding

Global entities, fund managers keen to invest in India: IFSCA Chairman Srinivas

Global entities, fund managers keen to invest in India: IFSCA Chairman Srinivas