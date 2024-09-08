 Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

Arguably the most pertinent index in Asia, the Nikkei lost 6.75 per cent or a mammoth 2,633.84 points, in 5 trading sessions or a week.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

On Friday, September 6, the US markets closed in red upon the unexpected job numbers that emerged from authorities. The Asian markets and its losses were, however, not limited to one day. This, as the major indices on the world's largest continent went through a week-long decline.

Asian Indices In Decline

All the major Asian indices closed for the week with major losses over the past 5 trading sessions.

Read Also
Nikkei & Kospi Trade Flat: Asian Markets Shows Little To No Reaction On Jerome Powell's Address At...
article-image

Arguably the most pertinent index in Asia, the Nikkei lost 6.75 per cent or a mammoth 2,633.84 points, in 5 trading sessions or a week. The index plunged to 36,391.47 points further away from the now elusive 40K mark. Needless to say, the index closed in red on Friday as well.

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin, ₹50,000 For Injured
Lucknow Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin, ₹50,000 For Injured
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Video: Man Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
Video: Man Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services
Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Another Japanese index, the TOPIX, did not have a good week either. The index dropped by 5.00 per cent or 136.62 points, dropping to 2,597.42 points in 5 trading sessions.

Read Also
'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car
article-image

Another key index, this time in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 2.34 per cent or 418.29 points, and dropped to 17,444.30 points.

As we move to mainland China, the SSE Composite Index also incurred losses of over 2.35 per cent or 66.54 points. This took the overall value of the index to 2,765.81 points.

The usually stable South Korean index, the KOSPI, also dropped by 5.20 per cent or 139.52 points. The index value dropped to 2,544.28.

Read Also
'Self-Sustaining City On Mars In 20 Years': Elon Musk Gives Crucial Update On Future SpaceX Mission...
article-image

Global Factor At Play


Finally, although Taiwan index ended the week on a high with cumulative gains of over 1 per cent, the overall weekly picture still appeared grim. The index closed at 21,435.19, with a decline of 4.06 per cent or 906.71 points, in the last 5 trading sessions.

These developments are largely being attributed to the volatility in the US markets, which inturn are placated by the perceived turbulence in the US economy. Another major factor is the ever-increasing tension and expanding scale of conflict in the Middle East. This has led to fluctuation in oil prices. The slowdown of the Chinese dragon is another reason connected to the recent developments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline

'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car

'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car

Gainers & Losers: Best & Worst Performers At Dalal Street Last Trading Week

Gainers & Losers: Best & Worst Performers At Dalal Street Last Trading Week

India's Power Sector To Rise 2.2 Times To $280 Billion By FY30: Jefferies Report

India's Power Sector To Rise 2.2 Times To $280 Billion By FY30: Jefferies Report