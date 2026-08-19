Nikhil Kamath And Sreeram Vanga Invest ₹250 Crore In CtrlS Datacenters, Backing India’s Digital Infrastructure Growth

Nikhil Kamath And Sreeram Vanga Invest ₹250 Crore |

New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 200 crore in home-grown hyperscale data centre company CtrlS, while entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga has invested Rs 50 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The capital will support CtrlS’s infrastructure expansion and capacity build-out to meet growing enterprise and hyperscale demand across India, particularly as AI, cloud, and digital workloads accelerate, the company said in a statement.

“Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 200 crore in CtrlS, one of India’s largest hyperscale data centre operators, alongside a Rs 50 crore investment by entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga,” the statement said.

Kamath said that every meaningful technology shift of the next decade, AI, cloud, and digital public infrastructure, runs on data centres.

“India is at an inflection point where the underlying infrastructure either keeps pace or becomes the bottleneck. CtrlS has spent years building the kind of depth that does not get assembled overnight. That is what made this an easy decision,” he said.

Vanga said that India's AI and cloud ambitions will require world-class digital infrastructure at scale.

“We are delighted to welcome Nikhil Kamath and Sreeram Reddy Vanga as investors in CtrlS. It gives us the ability to think bigger, move faster, and continue building datacenter platforms that will support India’s next phase of growth,” CtrlS Datacenters Founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

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