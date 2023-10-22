NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

NIIT Limited has announced that its Share Allotment Committee, in a meeting held on October 21, 2023, has successfully allotted 34,640 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each. This allocation is in accordance with the terms of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) 2005, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company is in the process of finalizing all necessary formalities related to the listing of these shares and will soon submit a listing application, along with the requisite documents, to the stock exchange for approval to commence trading.

NIIT Limited shares

The shares of NIIT Limited on Friday at 3:30 om closed at Rs 118.05, down by 1.71 percent.

