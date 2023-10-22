 NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

NIIT Limited has announced that its Share Allotment Committee, in a meeting held on October 21, 2023, has successfully allotted 34,640 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each. This allocation is in accordance with the terms of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) 2005, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

The company is in the process of finalizing all necessary formalities related to the listing of these shares and will soon submit a listing application, along with the requisite documents, to the stock exchange for approval to commence trading.

NIIT Limited shares

The shares of NIIT Limited on Friday at 3:30 om closed at Rs 118.05, down by 1.71 percent.

Read Also
CG Power And Industrial Solutions Allots 7,500 Equity Shares To Eligible Employees Under ESOP 2021
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

NIIT Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: IDBI Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,393.24 Cr; ICICI Bank Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: IDBI Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,393.24 Cr; ICICI Bank Net Profit Rises To...

Pollution Control Board Imposes Fines On IOC And BPCL For Failure To Install Pollution Control...

Pollution Control Board Imposes Fines On IOC And BPCL For Failure To Install Pollution Control...

Rossari Biotech Reports 38% PAT Growth in Q2 FY24 and Announces ₹178 Cr Capacity Expansion Plans

Rossari Biotech Reports 38% PAT Growth in Q2 FY24 and Announces ₹178 Cr Capacity Expansion Plans

Coal PSU NLC Targetting 17 GW Capacity By 2030, To Invest ₹82,700 Cr: CMD

Coal PSU NLC Targetting 17 GW Capacity By 2030, To Invest ₹82,700 Cr: CMD