 CG Power And Industrial Solutions Allots 7,500 Equity Shares To Eligible Employees Under ESOP 2021
With the allotment of these 7,500 equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited has been raised from Rs. 3,05,45,42,188 to Rs. 3,05,45,57,188.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
CG Power And Industrial Solutions Allots 7,500 Equity Shares To Eligible Employees Under ESOP 2021 | PTI

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited announced that it has allotted 7,500 equity shares at an Exercise Price of Rs. 156.20 each to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) 2021, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares, with a face value of Rs. 2 each, are now fully paid up and will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited in all respects.

As of the latest allocation, the company now boasts a total of 1,52,72,78,594 equity shares, each having a face value of Rs. 2.

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday at 3:30 pm closed at Rs 391.80, up by 3 percent.

Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
