Nifty Holds Above 25,000 Despite Friday’s Fall, Analysts See More Upside As Bullish Trend Remains Intact |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets continue to show bullish momentum despite Friday’s correction, with the Nifty holding above the crucial 25,000 level. Market experts believe the recent decline reflects profit booking rather than a reversal of the broader upward trend.

The benchmark index snapped its three-session winning streak on Friday, but its ability to sustain above important technical levels has kept investor sentiment positive.

Nifty Maintains Bullish Structure

Technical analysts believe the Nifty’s broader trend remains strong following its breakout above a previous swing high and falling trendline resistance.

The index continues to trade above its 50-week exponential moving average (EMA) of approximately 24,037 and 200-week EMA near 22,451.

However, the formation of a Doji-like candlestick indicates uncertainty among traders at higher levels.

Analysts believe maintaining the breakout zone will be essential for sustaining upward momentum.

Key Nifty Levels To Watch

Immediate resistance for the Nifty is placed at 25,350, followed by 25,800.

A sustained breakout above these levels could open the door for further gains.

On the downside, the 24,800–25,000 range remains a crucial support zone.

Holding above this region could attract fresh buying, while a decisive breakdown may trigger additional consolidation.

Sensex Support And Resistance

The Sensex also retains a positive technical outlook despite surrendering some recent gains.

Immediate resistance is placed between 81,900 and 82,200, followed by 82,500.

The index has initial support at 81,300–81,000, with the next support zone between 80,700 and 80,500.

Read Also Indian Railways May Change RAC Ticket Rules, Passengers Could Get Partial Fare Refund Soon

Analysts believe sustaining these support levels will be important for preserving the prevailing bullish trend.

Is Buying On Dips A Good Strategy?

Market experts suggest maintaining a positive trading bias while remaining cautious about intermittent profit booking.

The Nifty’s ability to remain above 25,000 will be closely watched during upcoming trading sessions.

Fresh buying could emerge during market corrections, provided key technical support levels remain intact.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!