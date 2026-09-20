Nifty At 23000 What Happens If This Crucial Support Breaks

Nifty’s 23,000-23,100 support zone remains crucial after six weekly losses. |

Mumbai: Indian equities ended the truncated trading week on a subdued note, with investors tracking crucial technical levels as elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields cloud the near-term market outlook.

Crude, Bond Yields Keep Markets Cautious

Market experts said investors remain wary of expensive crude, which could stoke inflation, raise corporate input costs and squeeze consumer spending.

Higher global bond yields are also keeping risk appetite under check, adding another layer of uncertainty for domestic equities.

Sensex Eyes 74,600 Breakout

Analysts expect the Sensex to remain range-bound unless it decisively clears key resistance levels.

The broader support zone is placed at 73,500-73,700. A sustained move above 74,600 could revive bullish momentum and open the door towards 74,800-75,000.

However, slipping below 74,000 could invite renewed selling pressure and increase downside risks.

Nifty’s 23,000 Zone Crucial

For the Nifty, the 23,000-23,100 belt remains a crucial support zone after the benchmark suffered six consecutive weekly declines.

Analysts warned that a decisive breach could deepen the correction towards 22,400-22,600.

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On the upside, resistance is seen at 23,500-23,800, while immediate support lies around 23,100-22,950. A break below 22,950 could intensify bearish pressure.

Benchmarks End Week Lower

During the week, the Sensex fell 0.65 percent to 74,294.46, while the Nifty declined 0.22 percent to 23,346.40. Midcap and smallcap indices remained broadly flat following their recent outperformance.

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Friday’s session was volatile. The Sensex climbed as much as 413 points to an intraday high of 74,728.44 before surrendering gains during the Closing Auction Session.

It eventually finished 19.63 points lower, highlighting persistent selling pressure near higher levels.