e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNifty at 20,000 pts among predictions by ICICI Securities for 2023

Nifty at 20,000 pts among predictions by ICICI Securities for 2023

India's IT firms will be affected by the selling in the American tech sector, which is likely to stop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Following a slump in the pandemic, Indian indices Sensex and Nifty emerged stronger than ever, and scaled all time highs towards the close of 2022. But the country faces challenges such as inflation and a global recession that'll eventually spread to Indian markets. Even in such a climate, a report by ICICI Securities has forecast a positive year, with Nifty50 expected to hit the 20,000 point milestone.

It cited stagflation, a phenomenon where inflation remains high and growth stagnates, as a major threat for stocks. But also forecast a 12 per cent long-term return from Indian shares.

Read Also
Nifty50 completes silver jubilee; here’s how the index has progressed over the years
article-image

The report also mentioned capital spending by corporates and the government as well as the real estate cycle, bank credit growth and discretionary consumption as driving factors for 2023.

Read Also
New-age stocks likely to enter Nifty50 index; Info Edge India closest contender: ICICI Securities
article-image

India's IT firms will be affected by the selling in the American tech sector, which is likely to stop, while a mild recession in the US and a decline of long-term inflation will play a significant role.

RECENT STORIES

Meta starts the new year with a $414 mn fine over data privacy violations

Meta starts the new year with a $414 mn fine over data privacy violations

Reliance Jio to enhance 5G experience for Motorola smartphone users

Reliance Jio to enhance 5G experience for Motorola smartphone users

State-backed NARCL top bidder for SREI's resolution process

State-backed NARCL top bidder for SREI's resolution process

Pune: Shapoorji Pallonji to invest Rs 750 cr in housing project for the city

Pune: Shapoorji Pallonji to invest Rs 750 cr in housing project for the city

Nifty at 20,000 pts among predictions by ICICI Securities for 2023

Nifty at 20,000 pts among predictions by ICICI Securities for 2023