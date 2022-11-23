Nifty at 18267 and Sensex up by 91.62 points; Indices end unchanged amidst instability

e-Paper Get App
Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the Nifty gainers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
Unsplash Maxim Hopman
On November 23, in the midst of instability, Indian benchmark economic indices ended on a positive note.

The Nifty increased 23.05 points or 0.13% to 18267.25, and the Sensex increased 91.62 points or 0.15% to 61510.58. About 1789 shares have advanced, 1600 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged. 

Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the Nifty gainers, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra.

The BSE midcap index finished unchanged, while the smallcap index increased by 0.5%.

Oil and gas, metal, and banking, all sectors saw gains of at least 0.5 percent.

Nifty tops 18300, Sensex up by 361 points to reach 61780
