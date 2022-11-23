Nifty tops 18300, Sensex up by 361 points to reach 61780

Representative image: Alesia Kozik/ Pexels

On November 23, the Indian economy indices began the day on a high note with the Nifty above 18,300 with all the sectoral indices trading in the green.

The Nifty increased 81.2 points or 0.33% to 18325.40, and the Sensex increased 361.94 points or 0.31% to 61780.90. Approximately 1441 shares are up, 616 are down, and 109 are remaining steady.

On the Nifty, notable gainers included Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Grasim Industries, and Tata Motors, while notable losers were NTPC, HUL, ITC, and ONGC.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian rupee slipped 14 paise, falling to 81.81 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the performance of the dollar against a basket of six major global currencies, fell from 107.08 to 107.13 at the same time.

While U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 0.07% to $80.89 per barrel, Brent crude January futures decreased 0.12% to $88.25 per barrel.