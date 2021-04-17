NHPC observes the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company organized a special programme to commemorate the 130thbirth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at its Corporate Office, Faridabad on 15thApril, 2021.Sunil Shastri, former Minister and Ex-MP (Rajya Sabha) was the chief guest on the occasion.

The programme began with paying of floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar by Sunil Shastri along with A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical) and Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects). Sunil Shastri shared his thoughts on the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and asked everyone to take inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar by adopting any of his principles in contributing towards nation building. A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC expressed his gratitude to Sunil Shastri for sharing his thoughts on life and contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Singh further said that everyone must incorporate the teachings of Dr. Ambedkar in their daily lives. The celebrations were held following the norms of social distancing in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The programme was viewed live across all NHPC Regional Offices, Power Stations and Projects through web-casting.