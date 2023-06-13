NHPC Board Of Directors Appoints Uttam Lal As Director | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The board of directors of NHPC according to the order by the Ministry of Power, Government of India has appointed Uttam Lal as director (Personnel), the company announced through an exchange filing. Lal will take charge of the post from June 13 and will continue till May 31, 2026.

Uttam Lal's profile

Uttam Lal, a management graduate in HR from Xavier Institute of Social Sciences (XISS), Ranchi with additional qualification of Bachelor of Law (HRM) and Harvard Manage-mentor Certification had been Heading Corporate Social Responsibility-Rehabilitation & Resettlement and Land Acquisition (CSR-R&R/LA) vertical of NTPC Ltd. as Chief General Manager & CEO – NTPC Foundation, before joining NHPC. He has had 35 years of rich experience to his name, with his core competencies in CSR and R&R – Land acquisition, policies and wages, industrial relations, employee benefits functions among others.

In the duration of his illustrious career, Shri Lal had headed the HR functions of NETRA the R&D wing of NTPC where he was instrumental in building the initial team of researchers, formulating competency development framework, designing academy and industrial interface model and acquiring talent from Global markets. He also had the credit of heading HR & CSR functions of the largest Power Plant of India (NTPC-Vindhyachal) and was Regional HR head of the largest zone, Northern Region.

He was entrusted with the responsibilities of task force-NTPC for Rescue & Relief operations at Joshimath, Distt. Chamoli, (UK). In recent past, he was assigned the task of organisational transformation of a Joint Venture company of NTPC & Reliance Infrastructure i.e. Utility Powertech Limited (UPL).

He has loved sharing his knowledge & experience as a regular in-house faculty of NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), Noida and a guest faculty in IIM (Lucknow).

He believes in ‘people-first’ disposition.

He is passionate about singing and often found humming to the tunes of challenges.