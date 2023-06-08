NHPC inks MoU with Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra for Pumped Storage Schemes and Other Renewable Energy Source Projects

On 6th June 2023 an MOU has been signed between NHPC Limited and Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra in the august presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra for the development of Pumped Storage Schemes and Other Renewable Energy Source Projects in state of Maharashtra. The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director, (Projects), NHPC and Abha Shukla, Principal Secretary (Energy), Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra. Uday S Nirgudkar, Independent Director, NHPC, Rajat Gupta, Executive Director (SBD&C), NHPC, and other senior officers from both the organisations were also present during the occasion.

The MOU envisages development of four Pumped Storage Projects aggregating to 7350 MW namely Kalu-1150MW, Savitri-2250MW, Jalond-2400MW & Kengadi-1550MW and other Renewable Energy Source Projects in the state. R.K. Vishnoi, CMD, NHPC expressed his gratitude to Govt. of Maharashtra reposing their trust towards NHPC for development of PSPs in the State. This shall be a stepping start of NHPC in the State of Maharashtra. These projects will attract an investment of about Rs.44000 Crores and nearly 7000 nos. indirect / direct employment in the State.

The MoU entails harnessing the Pump Storage Projects as Energy Storage Solutions to achieve the national objective of Energy Transition i.e 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070.