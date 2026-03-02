 NHPC Announces Cessation Of Independent Director Premkumar Goverthanan Effective March 2, 2026
NHPC Limited, on March 2, 2026, informed stock exchanges that Shri Premkumar Goverthanan (DIN: 10064794) has ceased to be an Independent Director with effect from March 2, 2026, upon completion of his tenure in line with the Ministry of Power order dated March 2, 2023.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Faridabad: NHPC Limited has reported a change in its Board following the completion of the tenure of an Independent Director, in compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements.

Shri Premkumar Goverthanan (DIN: 10064794) ceased to be an Independent Director of NHPC Limited with effect from March 2, 2026. The cessation follows the completion of his tenure as stipulated in the Ministry of Power (MoP) order dated March 2, 2023.

The company disclosed Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The intimation was addressed to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, where the company’s securities are listed.

The communication, referenced as Ref. No. NH/CS/199, was submitted to the exchanges for their information and record. The company confirmed the update as part of its ongoing compliance obligations under the listing regulations. NHPC Limited’s filing formally records the board-level change, aligning with the prescribed regulatory framework governing listed entities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the stock exchange filing issued by NHPC Limited under Ref. No. NH/CS/199 and does not refer to any other sources.

