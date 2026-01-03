NHPC Plans To Raise ₹2,000 Crore Via Bonds, Company To Hold Meeting Next Week

File Image |

New Delhi: NHPC on Friday announced plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of bonds in single or multiple tranches. The amount will be raised as part of its borrowing plan for the ongoing financial year, NHPC said in an exchange filing. A decision in this regard will be taken by the board of the company next week, NHPC said.

"...a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled for January 8 to consider and approve the proposal for perusal of General Information Document (GID) and Key Information Document (KID) for raising of funds through issue of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranche through private placement," the company said.

Faridabad-based NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development company in India, with a presence in solar and wind energy development.

