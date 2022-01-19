Newgen, Tech Mahindra in deal with UK-based Premium Credit

Newgen Software has announced that it has been selected by Premium Credit Limited to enhance their premium finance process for business insurance customers. The implementation will be done in collaboration with Tech Mahindra.

Leveraging Newgen’s Loan Origination Solution, configured on its leading low code digital transformation platform (iBPS™), Premium Credit is looking to further automate its end-to-end premium finance process. The low code platform will provide them with the required scalability to rapidly and efficiently originate, process, disburse, and monitor loans.

Julie Hagley, Digital Services Director at Premium Credit, said, “Newgen and Tech Mahindra are the right partners for us as we look to accelerate our digital transformation initiatives. With their help, we will be able to streamline our existing processes, improve business growth, and enhance self-service capabilities for our brokers and customers.”

Jinender Jain, Senior VP & Sales Head, UK&I at Tech Mahindra, said “We have been actively collaborating with Newgen Software on this project. Being an adaptable, digital enterprise is the way forward for businesses of the future. Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront spearheading digital transformation with low-code no-code capabilities. This strategic partnership will support Premium Credit enhance their processes and digital customer experience.”

Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software, said, “Our platform will enable them to achieve increased speed and agility in their operations, and ensure adherence to risk and compliance requirements.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:40 PM IST