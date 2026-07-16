Newgen Software Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹50.29 Crore

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd announced on Thursday, 16 July 2026, a consolidated net profit of ₹50.29 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹323.73 crore. This compares to ₹270.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Q1 FY26.

Profit Growth

Consolidated net profit increased to ₹50.29 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹41.52 crore in Q1 FY26. This represents a year-on-year growth of 21.12 per cent.

Key Managerial Personnel Update

Newgen Software also announced changes in the authorisation of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Authorised Personnel

Effective from 1 August 2026, Tarun Nandwani, Chief Executive Officer; Arun Kumar Gupta, Chief Financial Officer; and Aman Mourya, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, are authorised to determine the materiality of events and make disclosures to stock exchanges. Nandwani's appointment as CEO is also effective from 1 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.