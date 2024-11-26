 New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNew SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

The new framework will come into effect from January 1, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/File

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday decided to introduce new valuation metrics for repurchase or repo transactions by mutual funds, whereby securities used in such transactions will be valued on a mark-to-market basis.

The new valuation metrics are aimed at having uniformity in valuation methodology of all money market and debt instruments as well as at addressing the concerns of unintended regulatory arbitrage that may arise due to different valuation methodology adopted.

The new framework will come into effect from January 1, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.

In its circular, Sebi said it has decided that the "valuation of repurchase (repo) transactions including TREPS with tenor of up to 30 days shall also be valued at mark to market basis".

FPJ Shorts
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

At present, repo transactions including tri-party repo (TREPS) with tenor of up to 30 days are valued on cost-plus accrual basis. Further, the valuation of all repo transactions, except for overnight repos, in addition to the valuation of money market and debt securities, will be obtained from valuation agencies.

SEBI

SEBI | Representative Image

In repo transactions, also known as a repo or sale repurchase agreement, securities are sold with the seller agreeing to buy them back at a later date. The instrument is used for raising short-term capital.

Sebi said that all money market and debt securities, including floating rate securities, will be valued at average of security level prices obtained from valuation agencies.

Read Also
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares Rockets Up As Private Insurer Declares 271.5% PAT Growth In Q2...
article-image

In case security level prices given by valuation agencies are not available for new security (which is currently not held by any mutual fund), then such security can be valued at purchase yield/price on the date of allotment/ purchase.

In June, Sebi allowed mutual funds to invest in repo transactions in securities such as Commercial Papers and Certificate of Deposits in a bid to boost growth of the corporate bond market. Mutual funds can participate in repo transactions only in "AA" and above rated corporate debt securities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares...

'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares...

NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut

NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut

Interest Rate Cuts Expected To Boost Home Affordability In Next 12 Months: JLL Report

Interest Rate Cuts Expected To Boost Home Affordability In Next 12 Months: JLL Report

New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

India's Luxury Housing Market Soars: CREDAI-MCHI Reports 18% Growth In Sales Value In H1 FY2025

India's Luxury Housing Market Soars: CREDAI-MCHI Reports 18% Growth In Sales Value In H1 FY2025