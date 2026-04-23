New Salary Rules Explained, Lower Monthly Take-Home But Bigger PF Savings & Retirement Benefits Under New Wage Code

New Delhi: From April 2026, new wage rules under the New Labour Codes India 2025 have started affecting salaried employees. The biggest change is how your salary is structured.
Now, basic salary, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and retaining allowance, must be at least 50% of your total CTC. Earlier, many companies kept the basic salary lower to reduce contributions to benefits like PF. With the new rule, this is no longer possible.
Why This Change Matters?
This change directly impacts long-term savings. Benefits like Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity are calculated on basic salary.
So, when basic salary increases, your PF contribution also goes up. This means more money is saved for your retirement. At the same time, gratuity benefits also become higher, helping you build a stronger financial future.
Impact on Your Monthly Salary
While the total salary (CTC) remains the same, the breakup changes. A higher basic salary leads to higher PF deductions.
This reduces your take-home salary slightly. In simple words, more money goes into savings, and less cash comes into your bank account every month.
This may feel like a loss in the short term, but it is actually forced savings for the future.
Example: ₹10 Lakh Salary Structure
Component Before (₹/month) After (₹/month). Change
Basic Pay 28,000 41,667 +13,667
HRA 16,667 16,667 No change
Special Allowance 38,666 25,000 -13,666
Total Gross Salary 83,333 83,333 No change
EPF Deduction (Employee) 3,360 5,000 +1,640
EPF Contribution (Employer)3,360 5,000 +1,640
Professional Tax 200 200 No change
Take-Home Salary 79,773 78,133 -1,640
More Savings for the Future
With the new structure, both employee and employer contribute more to PF. This increases total annual savings by around ₹40,000.
Also, since gratuity depends on basic salary, it increases as well. Over time, this can add a meaningful amount to your retirement fund.
Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
In the short term, your monthly income may feel lower. But in the long run, you benefit from higher savings, better retirement security, and increased financial stability.
The new rules are designed to make employees financially stronger after retirement, even if it means a small sacrifice today.