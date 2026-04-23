New Salary Rules Explained, Lower Monthly Take-Home But Bigger PF Savings & Retirement Benefits Under New Wage Code

New salary rules from April 2026 increase basic pay to 50% of CTC, raising PF and gratuity benefits. | Representative Image

New Delhi: From April 2026, new wage rules under the New Labour Codes India 2025 have started affecting salaried employees. The biggest change is how your salary is structured.

Now, basic salary, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and retaining allowance, must be at least 50% of your total CTC. Earlier, many companies kept the basic salary lower to reduce contributions to benefits like PF. With the new rule, this is no longer possible.

Why This Change Matters?

This change directly impacts long-term savings. Benefits like Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity are calculated on basic salary.

So, when basic salary increases, your PF contribution also goes up. This means more money is saved for your retirement. At the same time, gratuity benefits also become higher, helping you build a stronger financial future.

Impact on Your Monthly Salary

While the total salary (CTC) remains the same, the breakup changes. A higher basic salary leads to higher PF deductions.

This reduces your take-home salary slightly. In simple words, more money goes into savings, and less cash comes into your bank account every month.

This may feel like a loss in the short term, but it is actually forced savings for the future.

Example: ₹10 Lakh Salary Structure

Component Before (₹/month) After (₹/month). Change

Basic Pay 28,000 41,667 +13,667

HRA 16,667 16,667 No change

Special Allowance 38,666 25,000 -13,666

Total Gross Salary 83,333 83,333 No change

EPF Deduction (Employee) 3,360 5,000 +1,640

EPF Contribution (Employer)3,360 5,000 +1,640

Professional Tax 200 200 No change

Take-Home Salary 79,773 78,133 -1,640

More Savings for the Future

With the new structure, both employee and employer contribute more to PF. This increases total annual savings by around ₹40,000.

Also, since gratuity depends on basic salary, it increases as well. Over time, this can add a meaningful amount to your retirement fund.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

In the short term, your monthly income may feel lower. But in the long run, you benefit from higher savings, better retirement security, and increased financial stability.

The new rules are designed to make employees financially stronger after retirement, even if it means a small sacrifice today.