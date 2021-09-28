New rules for debit card payments, cheque books from October; all you need to know

In October, banks will undergo four rule changes.

Pension rule change

Digital life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan Center) are going to change for those above the age of 80. It is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. From October 1, 2021, the rules related to digital life certificates are going to change. Pensioners (above the age of 80) can submit digital life certificate at the Jeevan Pramaan Center of all the Head Post Offices of the country. The deadline is November 30, 2021. The Indian Postal Department had been asked to ensure that the ID of these Jeevan Pramaan Centers are activated in the event that they are already closed.

Old chequebooks, MICR Code for 3 banks to be cancelled: From October 1, the old chequebooks and MICR codes for United Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Allahabad Bank will be automatically cancelled. These banks have been recently merged with other banks.

Auto Debit Rules: From October 1, the new RBI rule for auto-debit on credit and debit cards comes into effect. Under this rule, auto-debits will not occur unless they have been approved by the customer. It has made AFA (Additional Factor of Authentication) mandatory for all recurring transactions below Rs 5,000 on debit cards, credit cards, UPI, and other Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), and all stakeholders are required to ensure full compliance with the framework by September 30, 2021.

Investments to undergo rule change: The Sebi has revised risk management framework for mutual funds with certain mandatory and recommendatory elements. Asset management companies (AMCs) need to perform a self-assessment of their risk management framework and practices and submit a report to Sebi along with the roadmap for implementation of the framework, Sebi said in a circular.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:04 AM IST