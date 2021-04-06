New Railway Station building at Davangere inaugurated

G.M.Siddeshwara, Member of Parliament Davangere inaugurated the New Railway station building on April 3, in presence of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division and local elected representatives from Davangere. Earlier he also formally opened the Road Under Bridge No.18 A near DCM layout for vehicular traffic.

Member of Parliament unveiled the plaque for New Railway Station and lauded the efforts of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru and other officers of Mysuru Division for speedy execution of the new station building amid Covid pandemic scenario. He also expressed happiness over the way the new building has come up with various new and modern passenger facilities. He also spoke about the appreciable performance of Indian Railways and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal for sanctioning and approving many infrastructure projects in Davangere jurisdiction. He remembered contribution of late Suresh Angadi for his quick sanctioning of Davangere new railway station building.

MP also inspected the new building along with Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officials of Railway and instructed to propose G+2 level for the building with additional passenger facilities.