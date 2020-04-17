New iPhone SE to further boost Apple's position

NEW DELHI: Ending months of speculations, Apple has brought a new, affordable second generation iPhone SE during tough COVID-19 times and when the lockdown opens, the Rs 42,500 device will certainly find appeal with college-going crowd or teenagers in India who cannot spend too much to own the iPhone 11 series.

The price segment where the new iPhone SE has entered is piping hot with competitive devices from OnePlus, Samsung and Vivo and Apple -- which saw a great uptick with iPhone XR when it got cheaper in India - is certain that iPhone SE 2020 will find a solid response from those which like to experience an iPhone but could not, to date, owing to the high prices.