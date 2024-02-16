New Changes In US Immigration Rules? Click To Know More

Representational Image | FPJ Library

In a move that could have ripple effects on the prospects and fortunes of many aspiring immigrant, dreaming to got the US, including individuals from India, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a series of changes to the immigration rules and fees which may impact some applicants. These changes are expected to bring about a major shift in the dynamics of the process.

These are the key provisions of the new policy:

Reduces the annual cost recovery requirement of the agency by USD 727 million, partly achieved through the consideration of budgetary impacts stemming from improved efficiency measures.

Broadens fee exemptions for various groups, including Special Immigrant Juveniles and victims of human trafficking, crime, and domestic violence; US military service members and Afghan allies; and families pursuing international adoption.

Offers special fee discounts to non-profit organizations and small business employers.

Introduces a 50 per cent reduction in fees for Employment Authorization Document applications for individuals applying for adjustment of status, as well as a reduced fee for adjustment of status applicants under 14 years old in specific situations.

Expands eligibility criteria for a 50 per cent fee reduction for naturalization applications, now accessible to individuals demonstrating household income ranging from 150 per cent to 400 per cent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Implements a standard USD 50 discount for online applicants.

Focus on H1B

USCIS has revealed the preliminary registration period dates for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap, as well as the introduction of an online filing option for Forms I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service for H-1B petitioners.

Under the new beneficiary-centric process, registrations will be selected based on unique beneficiaries rather than registration as a whole. Beginning with the FY 2025 initial registration period, USCIS will mandate registrants to furnish valid passport information or valid travel document information for each beneficiary. The passport or travel document provided should be the one that the beneficiary intends to use to enter the United States, if issued an H-1B visa, when abroad. Each beneficiary should only be registered under one passport or travel document.

The initial registration period for the FY 2025 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern Time (ET) on 6 March 2024, and run until noon ET on 22 March 2024.

In addition, the hike in fees is also expected to affect aspirants, The said changes in the rates marked a 2050 per cent surge in registration fee. The new H-1B registration process fees will be USD 215, which is in glaring contrast to the current rate of USD 10. The increased fee structure will be effective from April 1 of 2024.

In the recent past apart from the US, the government of Canada, under PM Justin Trudeau also decided reduce and put a cap on the number students entering the North American country, due to internal turmoil placated by issues ranging from inflation and housing has also impacted the communities across the world, including the one in India, which has a large diaspora on Canada.