New Board of SCOPE envisions newer horizons

Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL took over as the first woman Chairperson of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA Ltd took over as Vice-Chairman, SCOPE at the first meeting of the newly constituted SCOPE Executive Board 2021-23. During the meeting, Rakesh Kumar, immediate Past Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, NLCIL handed over the SCOPE Flag and Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE handed over the Public Sector Flag to Soma Mondal.

Speaking at the meeting Soma Mondal said, “I thank the Public Sector fraternity for reposing confidence and entrusting me with this responsibility. Taking cognizance of the tremendous work done by our predecessors, the new Board will stride ahead as a team to add value and achieve newer horizons.”

Rakesh Kumar said that, “The increased participation of PSEs in Elections validates the increased confidence of member PSEs in SCOPE and with the new leadership, SCOPE will undertake more effective steps for the betterment of the Public Sector.”

Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE said, “With such a pool of experience in Board comprising of old and new members from Maharatna, Navratna, Miniratna and other PSEs from diverse fields, SCOPE will work more dedicatedly towards transcending newer heights and thanked PSEs for enhanced participation in SCOPE Elections.”