Netflix down for over 11,000 users; Services in US UK and India affected | Netflix

Netflix Inc. is down for over 11,000 users on late Sunday evening, according to a Downdetector, an outage tracking website. As per the website the glitch started around 5 am and ended by 6.49 am.

This outage has primarily affected services in the US, but users from UK and India have also reported troubling accessing the site. The streaming giant acknowledged the issue and said that it will fix the problem.

The outage has delayed the stream of the Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. The show was to be streamed from Los Angeles at 5 pm Pacific with Vanessa and Nick Lachey as the host. Users were able to join the waiting room 10 minutes before the show and an hour later were still there.

The show went live at around 6:16 pm Pacific, but there were still users who were having trouble accessing it.

Netflix took to Twitter to apologise and said, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."