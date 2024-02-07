Nestle To Sell Nestle Business Services Division For ₹798 Million

Nestle India Ltd will sell its Nestle Business Services division for 798 mln rupees to Purina PetCare India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent, Nestle SA, the company told the exchanges. The transaction will be adjusted for net working capital transferred by the company as of Jun 30, the filing said. The transaction will be effective from Jul 1, and is subject to customary closing conditions, the filing said.

The Aim to Attain Efficiency

Nestle Business Services helps Nestle India to improve operational efficiency, optimise costs, make effective decisions through data analytics, enhance customer service, and accelerate automation of various scalable processes across its value chain. Today, shares of Nestle India ended 1.8% higher at 2,499.60 rupees on the National Stock Exchange. End Reported by Anjali Singh Edited by Rajeev Pai.

Nestlé S.A. is a Switzerland-based multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation headquartered in Vevey. It has been the largest publicly held food company in the world, measured by revenue and other metrics.