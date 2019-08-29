Nestle India to replace IHFL in Nifty 50 from September 27

New Delhi: Nestle India will replace Indiabulls Housing Finance in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 27, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday.

"The replacement will also be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index," the bourse said in a release.

Indiabulls Housing Finance along with Berge Paints, Power Finance Corporation and Punjab National Bank will now be included in the Nifty Next 50 index replacing ABB India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, MRF Ltd and Steel Authority of India, the release added.

Besides, 21 stocks, including Adani Gas Ltd and Arvind Fashions, are being placed in Nifty 500 index with exclusion of same number of stocks from the index. Similarly, changes are made in Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, among others.