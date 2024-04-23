 Nestle Bounces Back Amid Controversy, Airtel Makes Huge Gains As Markets End In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNestle Bounces Back Amid Controversy, Airtel Makes Huge Gains As Markets End In Green

Nestle Bounces Back Amid Controversy, Airtel Makes Huge Gains As Markets End In Green

On 23 April, Tuesday, indices ended in Green, Sensex ended the day's trade at 73,714.00 & Nifty at 22,361.65.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File photo

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,714.00, marking a gain of 65.38 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,361.65, up by 25.25 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank gained 22.95 points to settle at 47,947.85.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Nestle were among the major gainers whereas Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, HCL and Maruti were the top gainers. Once again Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the losers.

Read Also
Musk Leaning Beijing? After Postponing Meeting With PM Modi, Tesla Slashes Prices In China
article-image

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,895.83, up by 247.21 points, and Nifty at 22,400.55, up by 64.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,073.95 also up by 149.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Ultra Tech, Powergrid and Nestle were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.34 against the dollar, gaining 0.17 per cent.

Read Also
'Arrogant Billionaire': Musk Vs Australia; Tech Titan Challenges Censorship Orders, Sparks Clash...
article-image

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Tuesday's trade in Green. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a positive note at 37,552.16, gaining 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,828.93, gaining 1.92 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI ended in red, losing 0.24 per cent to reach 2,623.02.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inflation Around The Corner? Extreme Weather May Pose Risk, Says RBI

Inflation Around The Corner? Extreme Weather May Pose Risk, Says RBI

Reliance, JSW Neo Energy And 5 Others Bid For Govt Incentives To Set Up Battery Manufacturing Units

Reliance, JSW Neo Energy And 5 Others Bid For Govt Incentives To Set Up Battery Manufacturing Units

Nestle Bounces Back Amid Controversy, Airtel Makes Huge Gains As Markets End In Green

Nestle Bounces Back Amid Controversy, Airtel Makes Huge Gains As Markets End In Green

RCRS Innovations Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge To Raise Funds Via IPO

RCRS Innovations Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge To Raise Funds Via IPO

'Arrogant Billionaire': Musk Vs Australia; Tech Titan Challenges Censorship Orders, Sparks Clash...

'Arrogant Billionaire': Musk Vs Australia; Tech Titan Challenges Censorship Orders, Sparks Clash...