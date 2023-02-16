Nestle appoint Svetlana Boldina as executive director and CFO | Nestle

Nestle on Thursday announced the changes in the board of directors, through an exchange filing. Svetlana Boldina has been appointed as Additional Director and whole-time director, designated as 'Executive Director - Finance and Control and Chief Financial Officer.

Boldina will be taking charge for five years from March 1, 2023. She will be replacing David McDaniel, who will be taking up a new assignment with a Nestle Affiliate.

Svetlana Boldina

Svetlana Boldina is a Russian national with a degree in engineering from Moscow Telecommunication University, and she also has a Master in Business Administration, Accounting, and Finance Technology from the Russia Academy for Economics. Boldina has been part of Nesle for over 25 years and has worked in Russia, Eastern Europe, and Indonesia. Her previous role was of Head of Finance and Control of Nestle Indonesia.

She has strong operational experience and has significantly contributed to developing and shaping up professional finance and information technology teams. She has strong functional capabilities combined with leadership and drive to acheive business outcomes.

