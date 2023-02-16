e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNestle announces dividend of ₹ 75 per equity share

The final dividend if approved by the members of the board will be paid on May 8, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Nestle announces dividend of ₹ 75 per equity share | File/ Representative image
Nestle on Thursday announced the final dividend for the year 2022, through an exchange filing. The dividend for the year approved by the Board of Directors is set at ₹ 75 per equity share of ₹ 10 each.

The record date fixed for determining the entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the year 2022 is April 21, 2023.

Nestle India on Thursday reported earnings for the quarter ending in December, with a total income of ₹ 4,286.34 crore and net profit of ₹ 628.06 crore.

The shares of Nestle India on Thursday at 12:13 pm were at ₹ 19,690.05, up by 2.23 per cent.

