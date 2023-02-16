Nestle announces dividend of ₹ 75 per equity share | File/ Representative image

Nestle on Thursday announced the final dividend for the year 2022, through an exchange filing. The dividend for the year approved by the Board of Directors is set at ₹ 75 per equity share of ₹ 10 each.

The final dividend, if approved by the members of the board, will be paid on May 8, 2023.

The record date fixed for determining the entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the year 2022 is April 21, 2023.

Earnings

Nestle India on Thursday reported earnings for the quarter ending in December, with a total income of ₹ 4,286.34 crore and net profit of ₹ 628.06 crore.

Shares

The shares of Nestle India on Thursday at 12:13 pm were at ₹ 19,690.05, up by 2.23 per cent.

