Nesco Achieves ₹1,000 Crore Revenue Milestone Backed By Robust Operational Performance

Nesco Limited has announced a significant financial milestone, reaching a revenue of 1,000 crore in the current financial year. |

Mumbai: On March 19, 2026, Nesco Limited, headquartered at Nesco Center in Goregaon (East), Mumbai, issued a formal disclosure to the Indian stock exchanges regarding a major financial achievement. In a communication addressed to the Listing Departments of both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the company announced that it has surpassed a critical revenue threshold in the current financial period.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Nesco Limited informed stakeholders that the company has officially achieved a revenue milestone of 1,000 crore. The company described this accomplishment as a significant step in its ongoing growth journey, highlighting the progress made during the current financial year. The management of Nesco Limited stated that reaching this 1,000 crore mark is a direct reflection of the company's strong growth momentum and its robust operational performance. The disclosure serves as a formal update to the investor community regarding the company's scaling capabilities and its financial health.

The official document was digitally signed by Shalini Kamath, who serves as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for Nesco Limited. The notice was dispatched from the company's registered office on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. Nesco Limited, which operates under the Corporate Identification Number L68100MH1946PLC004886, requested that the stock exchanges take this information on record as a material disclosure.

This announcement follows the standard regulatory protocols for listed entities in India to ensure transparency regarding significant financial developments. By crossing the 1,000 crore revenue line, Nesco Limited has reached a new tier of financial scale, signaling a period of intensified activity and successful execution of its business strategies within the current fiscal cycle.

Disclaimer: This article is based exactly on the information provided in the Nesco Limited corporate disclosure document dated March 19, 2026.