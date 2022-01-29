Neral-Karjat: Emerging affordable destination in MMR

The world has changed drastically in the last two years. Needless travel is no longer encouraged. Definition of fun is going back to its basics – family time is winning over going window shopping to a mall. The Great Resignation globally has shown that cultures are winning over and people are focusing on better mental health by simply resizing their expectations from themselves and their lives.

The right balance – Neral & Karjat

Imagine waking up to chirping birds. Opening the windows to fresh air while your eyes feast on the greenery around. This luxury is the key reason why residents are exploring opportunities in Neral & Karjat.

While the location itself takes one away from the relentless metro life, the development here has the widest array of offerings. This includes single buildings to complexes to whole townships loaded with modern amenities and even bungalows and farm House. This destination offers everyone the right solution for their dream – be it young, newly married couples to large joint families and in much larger sizes than thought possible for a reasonable budget. The residential culture is all welcoming and reminds one of Mumbai in the 1980s – each locality being a large family onto itself. The quaint surroundings without the bustle of the traffic combined with the welcoming social structure in addition to the widest range of choices makes this the perfect start to a new home full of memories. Budget is no bar to making dreams come true.

Dreaming big

Homes in Neral & Karjat have some huge USPs, for home buyers who need to plan their life and lifestyle by always cutting their coat to size. For instance, the prices for potential owners range from Rs. 4000/- per sq ft to Rs. 40,000/- per sq ft – for flats to Bungalows. Which really translates into owning a full house within a complex for the price of a flat in Mumbai. The accommodations come equipped with every modern amenity like Automatic lifts, Branded sanitary & CP fittings, High quality internal & external finishes, DG back up, Clubhouse and even Swimming pools. To ensure that there is further development opportunity – establishments like JIO and Xaviers are coming up with their own education schools and colleges.

With 90 percent of region being non-polluted green cover, the locality brims of all the right ingredients to make living – spacious, large & airy and free from being perpetually boxed in.

Breaking myths

While the location comes with all the above benefits, it comes with some myths as well.

#Myth No. 1: Poor Social Infrastructure

Facts are quite contrary and is only going to get better and more upgraded with time. These include: Connectivity infra, Education Infra, Stay Infra, Lifestyle & Entertainment infrastructures.

The infrastructure currently involves well-connected by Mumbai Local Railways and through highways to commercial and industrial destinations, well-developed market and operational supermarkets, hospitals and nursing homes; educational institutions; availability of abundant clean water supply from various streams and natural reservoirs is a blessing.This has lead to a spurt in bookings with over 5000 bookings done in the last one year maintaining a growth rate of 10-15 percent annually – even through the pandemic.

#Myth No 2. It’s only a weekend destination

While the scenic beauty at Neral and Karjat have always been viewed as a break from the Mumbai lifestyle and hence a weekend getaway. Things are rapidly changing as customers are getting remote working options, the need for more space inside the homes that give everyone a little privacy to do their work peacefully comes, Neral amd Karjat are among the few locations that have been driving 10-15 percent YoY growth despite all slow downs and economic down turns.

Key reasons being: Larger spaces more affordable; good connected infrastructure – allowing people the time to get to office if required, green cover translating to better productivity and health cover, lower daily cost of living, and lesser burden of EMIs despite getting much higher space

#Myth No. 3. Prices will always remain the same

With demand going up, the locations will see an increase in price. Over the last few years the prices did not rise as quickly as they have been over the last two years. This trend will continue to grow as many office have declared complete remote working

There are additional triggers that will affect both demand and prices positively: Connectivity of local railway via Panvel- Karjat line expected to complete by 2024, National highway passing through Matheran and connecting Panvel, Uran; upcoming railway yard; development of tourism, upcoming large universities, Business and Medical, Colleges; upcoming Neral Matheran Ropeway - This is estimated to be one of the longest ropeways in India (4.7 KM) and will become a major tourist attraction; and connectivity to upcoming airport.

#Myth No. 4. The local administration is slow.

The local administration here is aware of this growth and potential in the region and is gearing up and upscaling to provide a balanced and good lifestyle for all residents. Keen focus on development of internal roads, drainage, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply etc. have been paced up to accommodate for future growth. The coordinated involvement of Local Authorities, Private Builders, MMRDA and state bodies has made the region well poised to fulfil the MMR’s requirement to Affordable Homes in true sense and in true spirit.

Tourism for Mahabaleshwar and Matheran begins from here

Nestled in the heart of a serene location, this is the place that makes for cave visits trekkers ventures into the verdant Sahyadri Hills (Bhimashankar Hills) & forts within the renowned Matheran Tourism. It’s easy to see why the who’s who of Mumbai’s famous have their farm houses here, and it continues to be the ideal destination for a weekend gate way and a sought after destination.

Located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, well connected by Local trains and Road from both Thane and Panvel, this is for those who know the value of tranquillity. Initially identified as the next development destination the location now enjoys the benefits of a peaceful and well developed residential segment within MMR. The ease of connectivity with the changing hybrid or remote working culture has made this a well-recognised destination amongst the affordable home seekers looking out for their dream abode.

(The writer is Member of Executive Committee, Naredco Neral Karjat)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:06 PM IST