Nepal's Only Billionaire Thinks Country's Flood Reconstruction Cost Could Reach $5 Billion

Nepal could face a reconstruction bill of at least $5 billion following devastating flash floods that destroyed critical infrastructure across the country’s mountainous border region, billionaire and Chaudhary Group chairman Binod Chaudhary said. Chaudhary is Nepal's first and only billionaire.

He told Bloomberg TV that it was still too early to determine the final cost of the disaster. However, he said he would not be surprised if the eventual expenditure reached $5 billion, considering both the extent of the destruction and the challenges involved in rebuilding infrastructure in Nepal’s difficult Himalayan terrain.

Widespread Damage Raises Reconstruction Costs

The flash floods struck the region bordering China on August 26, damaging or destroying villages, roads, bridges and power infrastructure. According to figures cited by Bloomberg, at least 469 people have died, while around 1,200 remain missing.

Chaudhary said Nepal was not adequately prepared for a disaster of this magnitude and warned that the eventual death toll could rise as authorities continue assessing the affected areas. He stressed that his estimate was not an official government projection.

The scale of the damage has also disrupted essential services and economic activity, increasing the pressure on authorities to restore infrastructure and support affected communities.

Relief Efforts Shift Towards Long-Term Rebuilding

Chaudhary Group is working alongside the government, local authorities and the army on emergency relief operations. The group's efforts include establishing relief camps and rehabilitation centres in affected areas.

According to Chaudhary, the focus will eventually shift from immediate assistance to rebuilding homes, schools and local economies. He said the company's spending on reconstruction following the latest floods is expected to exceed its efforts after Nepal's 2015 earthquake.

Rebuilding efforts after the earthquake took around seven to eight years, highlighting the potential timeline for the latest recovery programme.

With infrastructure damage spread across remote and difficult-to-access Himalayan areas, Nepal faces a major financial and logistical challenge. The disaster could therefore require years of coordinated investment and reconstruction before affected communities fully recover.