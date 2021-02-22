Business

Neerja Birla inaugurates Mpower Cell at B. K. Birla College, Kalyan to make mental healthcare more accessible

By FPJ Bureau

Along with B. K. Birla College & B. K. Birla Public School, Mpower Cell services will also be extended to Century Rayon, Century Rayon High School and Century Rayon Hospital Kalyan, 17 February 2021: After successfully opening Mpower Cells at BITS Goa & Pilani campuses in 2018 & 2019 respectively, recently Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Mpower inaugurated Mpower Cell at B.K. Birla College, (Autonomous) Kalyan. This cell will cater to the needs of 11,000+ students, 300+ faculty members and staff of B. K. Birla College and their families. Further, it will cater to the needs of more than 4,000 students and 250 teachers, staff and their families of B. K. Birla Public School. Mpower Cell services will also be extended to Century Rayon, Century Rayon High School and Century Rayon Hospital. This initiative is a drive to deliver quality mental healthcare and make it easily accessible to more than 75000 persons in the vicinity of Kalyan.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower said, “Mental health is a sensitive topic and a deep-rooted stigma in our society especially today, amplified by the ongoing pandemic. Thus, it is absolutely imperative that we highlight and create awareness about the causes, the acceptance and the right treatment at an early age so that we as a society can together tackle the issue headon. Through Mpower’s Cell initiative, our aim is to provide clinical interventions for specific groups. ‘Mpower Cell, B.K. Birla College, Kalyan’ will extend professional support in terms of one-on-one counselling for students, faculty and the larger Kalyan community to overcome their mental health-related concerns. I sincerely urge all the stakeholders of B. K. Birla College, B. K. Birla Public School, Century Rayon, Century Rayon High School and Century Rayon Hospital to seek help from the highly trained and experienced mental health professionals at Mpower Cell.”

