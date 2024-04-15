Need A Break? Chinese Retail Firm Pang Dong Lai Introduces 'Unhappy Leave' Policy; Offers 10 Days Of Employee Wellbeing Leave

Picture for representation | Freepik

Chinese retail tycoon Yu Donglai, founder and chairman of Pang Dong Lai, has announced a new polivy called 'unhappy leave', an effort aimed to promote work-life balance and address workplace anxiety among employees, according to various media reports.

About Pang Dond Lai

Pang Dong Lai is a prominent Chinese supermarket chain based in Henan province. Founded by Yu Donglai in 1995, the chain has grown to 12 outlets, offering a range of services reminiscent of the Haidilao hotpot restaurant chain.

About the Policy

Under the 'unhappy leave' policy, employees can request up to 10 days of additional leave if they are feeling unhappy or emotionally distressed.

The policy was announced during the China Supermarket Week in March 2024.

Yu Donglai emphasising the importance of employee freedom, said, "I want every staff member to have freedom." Employees have the autonomy to decide when to take their additional leave, without fear of rejection from management. Denial of leave requests is considered a violation of company policy.

Netizens Reaction

The announcement of 'unhappy leave' has received positive feedback on Chinese social media platforms, with users praising Pang Dong Lai's employee-friendly culture. Many see this policy as a step towards promoting happiness, respect, and a healthier work environment.

Addressing Workplace Anxiety

Workplace anxiety is a significant concern in China, with over 65 per cent of employees reportedly feeling tired and unhappy at work, according to a 2021 survey cited by the South China Morning Post.