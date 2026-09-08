Nearly One In Four Jan Dhan Accounts Inactive, Here's What Does The RTI Data Reveal!

RTI data shows nearly one in four Jan Dhan accounts is inactive. |

New Delhi: Nearly one in every four accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is inactive, while more than 5.72 crore accounts have no money, according to data obtained through a Right to Information query.

The figures indicate that although the scheme brought crores of people into the banking system, a large number of beneficiaries are not regularly using their accounts.

Uttar Pradesh tops inactive accounts

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of inactive Jan Dhan accounts at 3.23 crore. Bihar follows with 1.59 crore accounts, while Madhya Pradesh has 1.35 crore.

West Bengal has 1.02 crore inactive accounts , and Maharashtra has 97.94 lakh such accounts, the RTI data showed.

Over 5.72 crore accounts have zero balance

More than 5.72 crore Jan Dhan accounts across India have no money deposited in them.

Uttar Pradesh again leads with 95.92 lakh zero-balance accounts. Bihar has 62.35 lakh, followed by West Bengal at 37.30 lakh.

Assam has 36.30 lakh accounts with no balance, while Maharashtra has 36.04 lakh.

Which state has the most accounts?

Uttar Pradesh also has the largest overall number of Jan Dhan accounts at 10.51 crore.

Bihar ranks second with 7.01 crore accounts, followed by West Bengal with 5.73 crore. Rajasthan has 3.87 crore accounts, while Maharashtra has 3.85 crore.

The scheme was launched in August 2014 to connect more people with formal banking services and improve access to financial products.

How to check your account status?

Jan Dhan account holders who have not used their accounts for a long period can easily check whether the account remains active.

Customers may call their bank’s toll-free helpline or visit a branch with their passbook and ask officials to confirm the account status.

They can also use an ATM or obtain a mini statement to review recent transactions. If the account is inactive, the bank can explain the steps and documents required to reactivate it and resume using banking services without difficulty.