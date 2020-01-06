NDTV promoters' plea v/s SEBI dismissed

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by media firm NDTV's promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, challenging a show-cause notice issued to them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2018 for alleged violation of insider trading regulations.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said the petitioners could face the notice and attend hearings before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

"It isn't as if the petitioners cannot appear before the tribunal. They (petitioners) can participate in the hearing before the tribunal," the court said.

The petition sought that the court set aside the notice and direct SEBI to allow the Roys to inspect all the documents, records and internal files and notings on which the regulator had relied before issuing the same.

The capital market regulator issued the notice on August 31, 2018, accusing the Roys of trading shares of NDTV while in possession of "unpublished price sensitive information".