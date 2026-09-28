NCR’s Luxury Skyline Is Changing, Super-Luxury Projects To Watch In 2026

NCR’s Luxury Skyline |

Delhi NCR: Super-luxury housing in the National Capital Region is increasingly being marketed around landscaped open space, wellness facilities and room for residents to gather. Six projects across Noida, Greater Noida West and Gurugram show how developers are presenting that shift in 2026.

Noida: Space And Wellness

In Sector 144, Gulshan Dynasty combines condominiums and duplexes across 5.8 acres. Its developer highlights landscaped terraces, a temperature-controlled pool and a farm-to-fork concept, with nearly 70 per cent of the site described as open space.

IVY COUNTY, in Sector 75, offers 546 three- and four-bedroom homes across five towers. Its plans include a central green, sports facilities, a swimming pool and an amphitheatre.

In Sector 150, Prateek Canary is planned across 12.55 acres with 664 homes, including duplex penthouses. The developer highlights private party decks, walking trails, landscaped areas and spaces for yoga and meditation.

Gurugram: Connected Addresses

The Trillion by Experion, in Sector 48, proposes three- and four-bedroom residences near major Gurugram road links. According to its developer, more than 80 per cent of the development is planned as green space, alongside over one lakh square feet of social areas for dining, fitness and recreation. trillion.experion.co

On Golf Course Road in Sector 56, TREVOC Royal Residences focuses on balconies and greenery at multiple levels, including a Skydeck. Its proposed facilities include a residents’ lounge, swimming pool, jogging track, private dining areas and sports spaces.

Greater Noida West: Community Living

CRC Maesta pairs high-rise residences with landscaped grounds, a clubhouse and recreation areas. Its positioning emphasises shared spaces alongside privacy within the residential towers.

Together, the projects illustrate a broader sales pitch for NCR luxury property: the experience beyond the apartment door. Buyers comparing them should examine each project’s approved plans, specifications, construction progress and possession schedule before treating proposed amenities as delivered features.